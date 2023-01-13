The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $117,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $158.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

