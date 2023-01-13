THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 8,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

