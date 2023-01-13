Tilly’s, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

