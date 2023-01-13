Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $19.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

TOST opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.59. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

