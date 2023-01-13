Toncoin Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.49 billion and $39.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17417293 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $56,704,543.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

