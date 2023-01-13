Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.