Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Trading Up 0.3 %

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

TTC opened at $115.62 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

