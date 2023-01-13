Traders Buy High Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 198,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

