Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

