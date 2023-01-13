Traxx Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $194,329.99 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00425399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,970.90 or 0.30046788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00910325 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.