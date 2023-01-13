Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 2.0 %

TRVN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Trevena has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25). The firm had revenue of ($0.44) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

