Tribe Reaches Market Cap of $101.94 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $668,688.50 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00429405 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,802.15 or 0.30329725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00978824 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.