Tricia Plouf Sells 350 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) COO Tricia Plouf sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $18,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,777.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRUP traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.62. 379,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $102.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

