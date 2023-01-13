Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.19. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 37,800 shares changing hands.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

