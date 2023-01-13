U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

