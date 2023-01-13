U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.72.

ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 47,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,415. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

