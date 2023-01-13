U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757,582. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

