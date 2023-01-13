U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,602. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.