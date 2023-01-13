U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 94,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 78,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 237,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 342,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,940. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.