U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,091,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $157.80. 66,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,266. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

