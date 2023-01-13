U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,701 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

AFL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 33,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

