U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

