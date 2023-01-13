U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. 33,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

