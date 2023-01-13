U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,707 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,744. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $239.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.