U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 469,654 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469,654 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

