UBS Group Increases Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 2,360 ($28.75) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 3,400 ($41.42) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.76) to GBX 2,550 ($31.07) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,970.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $15.20.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

