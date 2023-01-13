UBS Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $180.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

