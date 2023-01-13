Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Union Pacific stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.87. 8,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,183. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
