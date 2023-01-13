Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.40 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.38). 32,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 35,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.35).

Uniphar Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.94. The firm has a market cap of £757.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1,734.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

