United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). United States Cellular had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United States Cellular by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Cellular by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.