UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 2nd Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $489.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.