Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $39.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

UNM stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

