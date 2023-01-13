Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $17.21 on Friday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $523,524. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

