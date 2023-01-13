Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Head to Head Contrast

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $502.80 million 3.29 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -17.03 BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.02 -$60.52 million ($6.80) -0.45

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Upwork has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81% BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upwork and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $22.82, suggesting a potential upside of 81.10%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Upwork beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

