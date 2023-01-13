USDD (USDD) One Day Volume Hits $9.84 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $712.52 million and $9.84 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00432462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,943.88 or 0.30545654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00922349 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.