USDD (USDD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004684 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $712.08 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.