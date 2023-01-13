Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $310.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

