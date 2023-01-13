Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,672. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

