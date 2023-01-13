Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Assetmark Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $429,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 293,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.28. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,563. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average is $159.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

