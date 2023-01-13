Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. 69,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.