Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Down 1.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 214,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 64,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 22.99 and a quick ratio of 22.64.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.