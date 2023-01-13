Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.30 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 13% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $57.30 million and $959,200.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00078725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00060879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,400,724,191 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,724,188 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.