Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,455,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

