Verasity Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Verasity has a market cap of $29.70 million and $5.79 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

