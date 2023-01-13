Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.30.

TSE:VET opened at C$20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.49. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.07 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

