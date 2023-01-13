Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. 1,270,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

