Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.66. 24,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter.

