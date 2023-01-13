Vinci SA Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vinci in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hunt now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Get Vinci alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €111.00 ($119.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €116.00 ($124.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Vinci Price Performance

Vinci Cuts Dividend

VCISY opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Vinci Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.