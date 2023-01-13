Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 23,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.