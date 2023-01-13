Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 23,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

