Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $356.54

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.54 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($4.80). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 806,848 shares traded.

FAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.60) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.35. The firm has a market cap of £791.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,291.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($85,268.94).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

